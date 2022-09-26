On Sunday (September 25), reality star Brooke Bailey revealed on social media that she had to say an untimely goodbye to her 25-year-old daughter, Kayla Bailey. At this time, the cause of the young woman’s passing remains unknown, although her mother has shared plenty of kind words and heartwarming photos to help keep her memory alive.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey,” she wrote yesterday. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.”

The tributes continued on Bailey’s Instagram Story, where she wrote another message thanking her fans and followers for showing love to her family during such a difficult time.

“My baby girl is so loved by all of youuuuu!!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated,” the 35-year-old expressed. “Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love, and attention. If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her, she has forever changed your life.”

Other posts found Bailey reflecting on how she spent days “fasting and praying” before the tragedy, initially thinking she was preparing “for something else.”

“It was God preparing me for this moment in my life,” the social media figure mused. “Although I was not prepared. I am grateful for the 25 years he blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on Earth.”

As PEOPLE notes Bailey returned to Basketball Wives for the show’s 10th season after making her debut in season two. In the past, she’s been romantically linked to NBA star Rashad Lewis as well as former basketball player Vernon Macklin.

Damn Kayla Bailey’s IG stories still up and she’s in the car. Shit like that always throws me. Life is too fragile and can change in a split second. — Cat haters are weird😽 (@californiabarby) September 26, 2022

RIP.

