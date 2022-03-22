mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

42 Dugg & EST Gee Release "Free The Shiners" From Upcoming Collab Project

Alex Zidel
March 22, 2022 14:18
Free The Shiners
42 Dugg & EST Gee

42 Dugg and EST Gee collide for a new song from their upcoming collab project.


Detroit-based rapper 42 Dugg and Louisville-based rapper EST Gee are crossing paths for their upcoming new collaborative project, kicking off the rollout with the new single, "Free The Shiners."

The upcoming collaborative tape was announced at CMG's recent press conference with Yo Gotti breaking the news, letting the world know that a full-length from the two rising hip-hop stars is on the way. We're getting a new taste of what to expect with the single, "Free The Shiners," which was released on Tuesday (March 22). 

The song's release coincides with the brand new music video, which also dropped today, directed by Diesel Films. The two rappers stunt their wealth in a private jet, singing along to the VenoTheBuilder and JB Sauced-produced record. 

This is the first single to release from Dugg and Gee's upcoming project, Last Ones Left. Let us know what you think of the new song in the comments.


Quotable Lyrics:

I saved her under "swallower"
Supreme Trues, Prada purse
I don't trust a b*tch, so if I slip, my youngin's still'll lurk
Rapper second, killer first

42 Dugg EST Gee collab project CMG new music Last Ones Left
