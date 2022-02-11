Yo Gotti revealed some "major announcements" last night at his label's 2022 CMG Records press conference. Gotti was joined with "the CMG rockstars" BlocBoy JB, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and Moneybagg Yo discussing upcoming projects, and even unveiling a new member of their roster, in Mozzy.

"I think everything we do is big," Gotti said before letting his team announce what's coming. "2022, we plan on taking the f**k over."

Billboard's Hip-Hop editor Carl Lamar asked Gotti to address the rumors regarding 42 Dugg and EST Gee "cooking up something." He turned the question over to the artists. "Yeah, we got something coming," said Dugg. "Me and Gee been working on our tape," he explained. "We finishing that right now. Just be ready for it."

Gotti "super confirmed" the release date, saying fans can expect the collab Last Ones Left on February 18th.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Along with the news of the album drop, Gotti also revealed the West Coast addition to the CMG family. "I always wanted to work with an artist from the West Coast," the label boss explained. “After years of having big conversations, running into each other, and sharing ideas, we come here tonight to let you know…we’re [bringing] our dawg Mozzy into CMG.”

The team then introduced rapper Mozzy into the stage, welcoming him to the family. "This is Transformers times 12," said Lamar.

The rapper went on to explain how this deal came to life. "Overdue, overdue, out the gate," Mozzy explained. "Big dog been tappin' in with me before a n***a career even really popped."

Check out the entire press conference below.

Mozzy linked up with Roddy Ricch for a new single, "Real Ones," you can check out here.