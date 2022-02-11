Mozzy Releases New Single "Real Ones" With Roddy Ricch After Signing To Yo Gotti's CMG

One of the most prolific independent talents in hip-hop has officially partnered with Yo Gotti's CMG, as the label head announced during Thursday's press conference that Mozzy was officially part of the roster. The Sacramento-based artist has remained consistent for many years and it looks like he will be making a strong push this year as a new member of Yo Gotti's roster. He's kicking off his new relationship with CMG with the release of his new single, "Real Ones" featuring Roddy Ricch.





Linking up with one of mainstream hip-hop's biggest names, Mozzy keeps the underground satisfied with his raw lyrics about staying true to his team, his history in the game, and the recent losses he's experienced. As Roddy handles the hook, Mozzy steps in for the second half of the chorus, drawing off his collaborator's energy before the "Late At Night" artist delivers a strong verse about staying low and focusing on the real.

Listen to Mozzy's new single with Roddy Ricch below and let us know what you think about the track in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

Back to back funeral services, sh*t'll break you down

If you got dreams, by any means, you better chase 'em down

Tears fallin' as I face the clouds

I've seen some sh*t that I can't say out loud

I did some sh*t that wouldn't make you proud

Put all my trust inside these gator rounds