Last Ones Left
- ReviewsEST Gee & 42 Dugg "Last Ones Left" ReviewDespite feeling more like a compilation than a joint project, EST Gee and 42 Dugg strike gold whenever they're in sync with one another. By Aron A.
- NumbersFivio Foreign, Coi Leray, EST Gee & 42 Dugg's First-Week Sales ProjectionsFivio is looking at a top ten debut, and EST Gee & 42 Dugg are right behind him.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicEST Gee & 42 Dugg Announce Joint Project "Last Ones Left" & Release Date42 Dugg and EST Gee link up for "the street's most anticipated mixtape of the year." By Aron A.
- News42 Dugg & EST Gee Release "Free The Shiners" From Upcoming Collab Project42 Dugg and EST Gee collide for a new song from their upcoming collab project.By Alex Zidel