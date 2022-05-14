Keyshia Cole Says She Misses Antonio Brown "A Lot"

Antonio Brown has had dreams of becoming a rapper for a while, and he's given it his all since storming off the field in the middle of Buc's game. From releasing his first album, Paradigm, to performing at venues, and even collabing with some of the industry's most talented artists, the 33-year-old athlete has high hopes of accomplishing his music aspirations.

Of the bright stars he's connected with, one relationship seems to have stuck with him. Back in April, he and Keyshia Cole worked together to produce "Don't Leave," a summer vibe type of record, for his album. The visuals for the song showed off the duo's chemistry, and social media users have been speculating about their relationship status ever since.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

However, fans didn't have to come up with too many theories, as the entertainers have seemingly dropped hints at their being together. In a post, that was quickly deleted, by Brown, he showed a bent-over Keyshia with the letters "AB" tattooed on her lower back.

Now, it is Keyshia who is making posts and sparking everyone's curiosity. The "I Should Have Cheated" songstress took to her Instagram story to send the former NFL player a message. Sharing two different pictures of them sitting near each other, she wrote, "Miss him! A lot," and "Missing him a lot."

It didn't take long for users to assume that the two were dating, but neither of them has confirmed this accusation.

If nothing else, the two seem to have a good friendship. In an interview with TMZ, Keyshia expressed her feelings toward the athlete. Stating that he's very talented and could potentially win a Grammy for his music.







