Antonio Brown's Instagram feed has him causing a stir in the media once again. Late last month, the NFL star was hit with some backlash after he posted up with model and producer Cydney Christine in bed, and shortly after, seemingly exposed her for owing him money on his Story.

Days later, the multihyphenate has returned with more antics, this time offering up a quick post and delete of a telling video that shows off a woman's backside, the letters 'AB' tatted on her left hip. "Shawty say she love me, so she tatted my name," he wrote in the caption.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

"So I ever leave her then I'm leavin' a stain!" Though the clip was quickly taken down, fans couldn't help but notice that Brown tagged 40-year-old Keyshia Cole, who he was previously posted up on social media teasing new music with back in March.

As The Shade Room reports, at the time the "Heaven Sent" singer shared a clip of her and the athlete, writing, "Bye Miami you don't owe me a thang." Other posts found the duo teasing a track that radiates pure summertime vibes – it's been noted that the rumoured collaboration samples Eugene Wild's "Gotta Get You Home Tonight."





After @theneighborhoodtalk shared AB's deleted video to their Instagram page this afternoon, fans took to the comments to speculate what it could possibly mean.

"How we even know that's Keyshia?" one user asked. "There are other women out there ya know." Others chimed in with, "AB TALKS TOO MUCH," and "AB acts as if he ain't used to shit... Posting every encounter he has with people is corny af..."





For the most part, it sounds like people are hoping that Antonio Brown and Keyshia Cole are just drumming up some attention for their upcoming collab – let us know what you think in the comments.