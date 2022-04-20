Antonio Brown Drops New Album, "Paradigm," Ft. Young Thug, DaBaby, & More

Antonio Brown has shared his debut album, Paradigm, featuring appearances from Young Thug, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Jacquees, and more. After a tumultuous ending to his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, last season, it appears the former NFL wide receiver is ready to solidify his transition to music.

“Paradigm, to me means, your total perspective,” he explains in a press release. “How you view the world, the lens through which you see everything. So a paradigm shift means a massive shift in how one sees everything. That’s what this album is about.”

As for production, AB was assisted by Weezy, Jahlil Beats, Chief Beats, Chase Davis, and many more.

The 11-track project comes after Brown spent time in the studio learning from Kanye West, earlier this year. The album also features his recent single, "Pit Not The Palace."

While speaking with Complex, back in January, he remarked that his music is about "being a champion, overcoming adversity, persevering, and not letting people get in your head or dictate your position."

Check out Antonio Brown's Paradigm below.

Tracklist

1. Champions feat. Fivio Foreign

4. Put That Shit On

5. Pit Not The Palace (Remix) feat. 42 Dugg & French Montana

6. Half a Moon feat. Fivio Foreign

7. Ptsd feat. Jacquees

9. Chilly Waters

10. Pit Not The Palace

11. Shuki Diamonds feat. YDtheBEST & SHUKI INTERNATIONAL