Since storming off the field in the middle of a game, former Buccaneers player, Antonio Brown, has been creating a space for himself in the entertainment industry. Though he began releasing music back in 2020, the ex-wide receiver is now taking his craft more seriously.

Just this week, on April 20, the 33-year-old released his debut album, Paradigm. When speaking on the release, Brown said, "Paradigm, to me means, your total perspective. How you view the world, the lens through which you see everything. So a paradigm shift means a massive shift in how one sees everything." The project consisted of 11 tracks and featured artists like Fivio Foreign, Young Thug, Da Baby, Keyshia Cole, and more.

Elsa/Getty Images

Keyshia, known for her top-charting R&B songs and harmonized vocals, expressed how she felt about Brown's musical abilities to TMZ. "I think he's really talented," she started, "I love the body of work that he created. I think he's going to be great. I wouldn't have collaborated with him if I didn't."

The reporter then asked the "Love" singer if she thought AB could win a Grammy. She laughed before responding, "Of course... Whatever you do, put your mind to it. You can do whatever you choose to do in life." This comes after the two teased social media with their song "Don't Leave," the eighth track on Paradigm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab)

Aside from music, two also sparked dating rumors earlier this month when Brown posted, and quickly deleted, what appeared to be Keyshia sporting an "AB" tattoo on her lower back.

Have you listened to AB's album? If so, does it have Grammy potential?

[via]