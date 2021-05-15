Bobby Shmurda Parties With Drake & Chris Brown

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Bobby Shmurda reps Nipsey Hussle in the club with Chris Brown and Drake.

Bobby Shmurda is up to some big things but it still feels like we'll be waiting a little bit longer for his return to the rap game. Earlier this year, the Brooklyn rapper emerged from prison to a warm welcome from his peers. Friends and family gathered together as the rapper prepared for his return to the limelight. Appearances at All-Star Weekend, a handful of interviews, and a whole lot of flexing have been happening on his end. It's hard not to appreciate his return to the limelight.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

While he might be on parole, Bobby Shmurda is still enjoying himself responsibly. It seems that every moment he steps out, it's a celebratory occasion and last night was no different. Bobby popped out in the club with Drake and Chris Brown hanging around nearby, soaking in the energy of the moment. Shmurda, masked up with a Marathon hat on, was with Rowdy Rebel and Chris Brown before a dance-off of sorts began to take place. Given the outcome of Drake's dance battle with Chris Brown in the "No Guidance" video, it looks like he decided to opt-out from gracing the dancefloor. 

No word on if there were any discussions surrounding a collaboration but it would not be shocking if Bobby's voice pops up somewhere on Certified Lover Boy.

Check out the clip of Bobby, Drake and Breezy below. 

