It's NBA All-Star Weekend out in Atlanta which many would argue isn't the greatest idea. We are in a pandemic, after all. However, rappers and celebrities who haven't been able to pick up the backend in the past year are likely to cash out this weekend. Everyone is currently in town, hoping to dodge the 'rona and collect a bag.

Bobby Shmurda's release from prison came just in time for the All-Star weekend festivities. The rapper was booked for a few events last night including an appearance at Compound ATL that BallerAlert reported was canceled. Still, Bobby Shmurda and his crew found a way to enjoy the evening. He was welcomed by Gucci Mane who shared photos this morning of himself and Bobby Shmurda at the club, writing, "Real N***s Back in Style!! Welcome Home @realbobbyshmurdags9."

Later on in the evening, Bobby Shmurda was spotted turning up in the club alongside Rowdy Rebel and it appears that he's really into Pooh Shiesty right now. Rowdy and Bobby caught a major vibe as they turned up to Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk's "Back In Blood."

Bobby's making some big bucks this weekend during the All-Star festivities. It was recently reported that the rapper is expected to upwards of $300K for his appearances this weekend.

