A child star was recently taken into custody following an incident at an airport. Now that people are traveling in droves following the end of the quarantine lockdown, we're seeing reports of more citizens finding themselves in trouble with TSA agents while moving through security. Earlier this week, we reported on Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso getting arrested in Texas after authorities found marijuana residue in a grinder he packed in his luggage, and on Friday (June 25), it was reported that Bobb'e J. Thompson was detained at Los Angeles International Airport.

Thompson is known for his roles on That's So Raven, 30 Rock, The Tracy Morgan Show, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and many other credits, and TMZ stated that the 25-year-old was arrested after he was caught with a reported stolen gun.



The outlet claims they spoke with law enforcement and learned that Thompson was stopped while going through LAX's security. He allegedly had a Glock inside of his luggage, and while there wasn't a round in the chamber, the firearm was said to have been loaded.

Once he was searched by the airport police, they reportedly found out that the firearm was allegedly stolen and Thompson was immediately arrested. He was held on a $35K bond but made bail and was released.



