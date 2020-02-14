Chief Keef & Zaytoven Team Up On "Shawty Say She Love / Colors"

BY Aron A.
Via YouTubeVia YouTube
Chief Keef & Zaytoven team up on this double whammy as the Chicago rapper teases "Almighty So 2."

Despite being in the game for nearly a decade and his sound influencing a whole new generation of rappers, Chief Keef's continuous quality output still makes him one of the most exciting rappers in the game. Today, the rapper came through with a surprise drop for his fans alongside Zaytoven on "Shawty Say She Love Me/Colors." The rapper delivered a visual to accompany the double whammy offering which are both produced by Zay. On the first half, Chief Keef's rapping with dizzying effect as he blends pop cultural references, humor and murderous imagery all into one. Chief Keef doesn't hit at the same caliber of energy on "Colors" but the rapper's still going in. Comparing his home to a casino and the size of his chopper to Cee-Lo.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
I get your folks wacked
Take 'em out like nose wax
Got the horses in my shit
Bitch thought it was Bojack
I got so much power
Think I can bring Ghost back
Oh you ain't know that?
Must be off the coke sack


About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
