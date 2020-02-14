Chief Keef & Zaytoven Team Up On "Shawty Say She Love / Colors"

Despite being in the game for nearly a decade and his sound influencing a whole new generation of rappers, Chief Keef's continuous quality output still makes him one of the most exciting rappers in the game. Today, the rapper came through with a surprise drop for his fans alongside Zaytoven on "Shawty Say She Love Me/Colors." The rapper delivered a visual to accompany the double whammy offering which are both produced by Zay. On the first half, Chief Keef's rapping with dizzying effect as he blends pop cultural references, humor and murderous imagery all into one. Chief Keef doesn't hit at the same caliber of energy on "Colors" but the rapper's still going in. Comparing his home to a casino and the size of his chopper to Cee-Lo.