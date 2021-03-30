It looks like we're about to receive a bunch of new music from Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, who has confirmed his involvement in the upcoming horror film Spiral.

21 Savage teased his involvement in the film after an unreleased song of his, titled "Spiral", was previewed in the trailer. The movie is set to include original music from 21 Savage and Slaughter Gang, but it's unclear to what extent the rapper and his collective were involved. In 21's latest post, he suggests that more than just one song of his will be included in the movie, hinting that he may have produced the entire soundtrack.

"@saw Soundtrack By Me," wrote the well-respected rapper on Instagram, sharing the trailer. The upcoming film is set to release May 14, coming from the book of Saw. If you've seen any of the horrifying previous installments, you should already know what kind of time Jigsaw will be on for Spiral.

We reached out to 21 Savage's team to confirm his role as the possible executive producer of the Spiral soundtrack. We're presently waiting for more information and will keep you posted.

Get a glimpse of his new song "Spiral" in the trailer below and let us know if you plan on getting tickets to see Spiral when it hits theaters.