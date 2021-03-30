Chris Rock's anticipated Spiral: From The Book Of Saw (directed by Darren Lynn Bousman) has officially received a new trailer, locking in a theatrical release date of May 14th. Providing a more extensive look at what's to come, including further footage of both Rock and co-star Samuel L. Jackson in action, the trailer prominently features a brand new single from 21 Savage.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

The rapper confirmed his presence on the soundtrack with an Instagram post, confirming that he is delivering the title track of the upcoming horror sequel. In honor of the reveal, 21 shared an ominous piece of Spiral-centric artwork, suggesting that he may very well be playing a larger role in the coming soundtrack. Some have even speculated that the rapper will be acting in the coming film, as the image he posted was shared by stars Samuel L Jackson, Chris Rock, Marisol Nichols, and Max Minghella, all of whom had their own variant of the picture.

No matter how it plays out, it's not entirely surprising to see the Savage Mode rapper make a foray into the dark world of horror; after all, his debut mixtape was about as spooky as can be, thanks to some ominous production from the irreplaceable Metro Boomin. Keep an eye out for more news on 21's involvement with Spiral, and should you be interested in seeing what's in store, catch the brand new Spiral trailer below.

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw hits theaters and on-demand May 14th.