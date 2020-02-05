When James Wan first introduced Jigsaw's maniacal game to the world with 2004's Saw, a new horror classic was born. Fueled by a chilling performance from Tobin Bell and gruesomely clever deathtraps, the series went on to span eight films including the most recent chapter Jigsaw in 2017. Comedy legend Chris Rock has since decided to carry on Jigsaw's good work with Spiral: From The Book Of Saw, a soft reboot that looks to breathe new life into the franchise. Now, we have our first look at the upcoming film thanks to a creepy new trailer.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

You can already tell we're in for a wild ride when a Saw trailer opens with some soulful vibes from J. Cole and 21 Savage. Chris Rock and Max Minghella star as two detectives thrust into a nightmare upon the discovery of a hellish crime scene. It doesn't take long for the throwbacks to begin, from the triumphant yet villainous score to the chilling (and possibly spoiler-y) final shot. Not to mention Samuel L. Jackson chewing scenery like only he can, firing off "muthafuckas" with relish.

The film stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Samuel L. Jackson, and Marisol Nichols; it's unclear whether Tobin Bell will be reprising his iconic role. Spiral also marks the fourth Saw movie directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. Check out the trailer now and look for this one to hit theatres on May 15, 2020.