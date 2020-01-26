This past week, Nike hosted a private pickup basketball game featuring the likes of Atlanta-based rappers Quavo, 21 Savage, shooting coach Lethal Shooter, and more in promotion of their self-lacing Nike Adapt BB 2.0 sneaker set to release on Feb. 16. Of course, with the room full of competitive energy, cameras around, and the two hip-hop personalities on opposing teams both rappers showcased their skills on the hardwood. Quavo jokingly posted a photo of the Grammy-nominated artist fouling him as he made a cut to the basket captioned, "@21savage That’s A Foul Bra."

While The Migos rapper did put on a show during the private exhibition match, the "Bank Account" rapper responded with a video clip of his own displaying his dominance on the court during their pickup tournament. In the montage, 21 Savage can be seen poking the ball away from Quavo, making spin moves and cuts towards the basket, hitting layups, making blocks, and flexing on his opposition. While Quavo might be a proven high-performance athlete, 21 Savage has the support of NBA legends, and backed up his game with a highlight reel of his own.

With today being Grammy Sunday, 21 Savage is currently nominated for Rap Album of the Year for his LP, I Am > I Was and Rap Song of the Year for his hit single "a lot" featuring J. Cole. While Quavo and Justin Bieber prepare to drop visuals in the near future for their collaboration. Both artists are prepared to continue to ride their respective waves into the new year.

Check out the footage of 21 Savage flexing on his opps at the private Nike Adapt BB 2.0 pickup game below.