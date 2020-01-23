Tory Lanez is that one player at the end of the bench that is practically begging to get some minutes but, for some reason, the coach won't put him in. The Toronto rapper actually has decent skills on the court. While he's likely not professional level, he can definitely participate in an all-rap pick-up game with the likes of Quavo and 21 Savage. In the past, we've seen Tory hit the court with Drake, YK Osiris, and others but all he wants is to get that call from Quavo to come out to Atlanta and get a quick pick-up game going.

Calling out 21 Savage for a blatant reach-in foul, Migos rapper Quavo posted a photo of the incident on his social media but, in the comments, an upset Tory Lanez appeared and entered a plea for the next game. "Don’t nobody ever call me for these shits man," wrote the Chixtape star, adding a couple of facepalm emojis for good measure. As for the apparent foul committed by 21 Savage, the Atlanta-based rapper doesn't seem to care at all about the rules of the game, hitting Quavo with a "So..." in the comments as well.

Quavo followed up the post by sharing some highlights from the exhibition display, showing off his skills on the court and reminding us that, while he can certainly make hits on the microphone, his first love will always be sports. In high school, Quavious was a star on the football field and he was also an accomplished hooper, as you can see above.