The days of wishing Marty McFly's self-lacing kicks from Back to the Future Part II were real officially came to an end when Nike introduced the HyperAdapt 1.0 silhouette back in 2016. Then came the Adapt BB a few years later, which took the auto-lacing technology to even further heights. Now, sneakerheads are being introduced to yet another advancement right in time for the new decade: the Nike Adapt BB 2.0.

The core advancements are seen within the updated power lacing system, in addition to Air Zoom Turbo added to the forefoot to give the silhouette a "bouncier" feel on the court. The Flyknit shroud from the first Adapt BB is removed to make slipping the shoe on easier, meanwhile a larger Swoosh and pixelated textures across the upper are mixed in for aesthetic purposes. The design overall, paired with the court-ready specs, makes this a dream sneaker for ballers of the future.

The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 will debut on February 16, 2020. Stay tuned for pricing info, but get a better look at the silhouette up-close via the lookbook imagery below:

Image via Nike



Image via Nike



Image via Nike



Image via Nike



Image via Nike



Image via Nike