While we still patiently wait for the imminent release of Savage Mode 2 with Metro Boomin, 21 Savage looks to have some other new heat on the way. On Sunday, the ATL rapper took to his Instagram to share an preview of an upcoming record in which he references Nipsey Hussle in.

As his caption reads, 21 raps “Nipsey was solid I kno dat he up dere wit Biggie and ‘Pac,” before going on, “my chopper could tell you story I pray that you don't try to plot.”

Amy Sussman/ Getty Images

21 continues rapping: “Stayed 100 a couple niggas change, I ain't never went against the grain/ I could never snort cocaine/ I could never fuck a bitch behind my brother then try and turn her into my main/ cops chasing got him in the wood box, can't believe he died before the fame/ He risk it all for a name, I was coming hard ‘fore I came/ I ain't know nothing ‘bout no VISA, I was in the park with the gang” he raps.

Unfortunately there’s no other information about the record or when we get to hear the full thing, but it’s definitely sounding fire. Check out the snippet (below) and sound off in the comments. RIP Nip.