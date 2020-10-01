Finally, Savage Mode 2 is coming out tonight.

It feels like we've been begging for new music from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin for an eternity but, tonight, they're coming through with a brand new body of work. If it's as good as the first one was, we're in for something special.

Every element of the rollout has been perfect so far, from the petition that came out several weeks ago to the cover artwork, which was designed by Pen and Pixel.

Although he has been quiet for much of this year, 21 Savage is finally speaking out about what we can expect from the project, teasing some big-name features to complement his sound.

Speaking with Big Bank and DJ Scream for a new interview on Big Facts, the Atlanta rapper teased some heavy artillery coming tonight.



"My right-hand man, man. Genuine. That's the realest n***a I ever met," says Savage about Metro Boomin. When he was pressed about revealing the album's features, Savage kept it covered up.

"They gone see," he said. "I ain't never been no n***a who got ninety n***as on they album but I got some heavy hitters. Everybody who on the album hard as a motherfucker. You know what I'm saying?"

He goes on to say that he hasn't been doing too many features as of late, keeping his secrecy high and refusing to give away too much information.

Watch 21 Savage's new interview below, which lasts over an hour. He speaks about the album features at the 13-minute mark.