Restless fans are taking matters into their own hands in the demand for Savage Mode 2. There were rumors that the sequel to the 2016 collaborative mixtape involving 21 Savage and Metro Boomin would arrive back in March, but soon, the world was hit with a global pandemic and the project didn't arrive. By May, fans were growing tired of the delay so on Instagram Live, 21 Savage gave an update as to why Savage Mode 2 hadn't yet hit streaming services.

“You know, I gotta perfect my sh*t. This sh*t take time," he reportedly stated months ago. "I be putting a lot of hard work into my sh*t. I ain't finna drop anything. My sh*t gotta be hard. So, it’s gonna take me a little bit longer. We working. I got a lot of other sh*t going on in my life too, that I gotta balance, make all this sh*t work. But I promise you I’m working. It’s finna drop. I promise, it’s on the way.”

On Thursday (September 17), people began sharing unsubstantiated information that Savage Mode 2 would arrive next week. At the same time, a petition was launched on Change.org for the two artists to speed up the process and drop their joint record. There are already over 15K signatures and counting as the number increases by the minute, so it's clear that fans aren't messing around when it comes to receiving what's expected to be a beast of a project from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. Are you ready for Savage Mode 2?