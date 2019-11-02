It was Halloween week and a ton of artists emerged from the smog to deliver their most haunting cuts. A quick scroll down our "Songs" page will show a collection of dark cover art from artists who placed their bids for the season's spookiest track. While there were many impressive offerings, only a few landed spots on our esteemed FIRE EMOJI playlist.

21 Savage made a big return this week, just in time to claim his crown as the game's most cold-blooded rapper. While his philanthropic efforts prove that he actually has a heart of gold, his music continues to harbour a dark aesthetic that is perfectly matched to his vocal tone and lyrical content. On Thursday, he surprised us with "Immortal" - a ruthless four minutes of Savage asserting his supremacy. He later confirmed that this was just a loosie and an official single from his forthcoming project is on its way. The Slaughter Gang member also made waves this week by appearing on the remix for Normani's hit, "Motivation". While this song didn't subscribe to the Halloween theme, it was fire enough to make our playlist.

Another strong contender for spookiest track was Young Dolph's "Tric Or Treat", which also, funny enough, features 21 Savage stamping it with PyrexTurnMeUp's producer tag at the beginning. Over ominous piano chords, Dolph tracks his success with an endless stream of quotable bars.

While Future technically didn't drop any new music this week, he finally added his beloved Monster mixtape to streaming services, so we had to add a cut from there to FIRE EMOJI. If Monster is Future's magnum opus, "Throw Away" is its blackened heart and soul. The two-part epic sums up the persona that Future has been projecting into the world since this project won fans over. We wrote a bit about it here.

