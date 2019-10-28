Future's "Monster" Finally Hits Streaming Services On Fifth Anniversary

Future wouldn't be the star that he is today if it wasn't for his mixtape run earlier this year. If DS2 solidified him in the realm of both hip-hop and pop culture, Monster, Beast Mode and 56 Nights were the moments before things really took off. Today marks the fifth anniversary of Monster and to celebrate, the rapper finally shared the project on streaming services. The project includes the classic records that we all love from that project such as "My Savages," "2Pac, "After That" ft. Lil Wayne, and of course, one of the greatest songs of all time, "Codeine Crazy."

"I’ve always spoke through my music and the people championed my trials and tribulations whole heartedly with no regards. Remember #MONSTER 5years later this classic is available on all platforms, Thanks for the love #RIPSETH," he wrote on Instagram.