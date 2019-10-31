mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Dolph Gets Spooky And/Or Scary On "Tric Or Treat"

Mitch Findlay
October 31, 2019 10:59
Tric Or Treat
Young Dolph

Young Dolph comes-a-knocking.


If Young Dolph comes knocking on your door come Halloween night, skip the candy bowl altogether. Reach into your wallet and empty whatever might be inside. It's the only way he might leave content. Luckily, Dolph isn't all about taking on Halloween, but giving as well. The Memphis rapper recently dropped off "Tric Or Treat," which comes heavy on the spooky autumnal vibes courtesy of a dark piano banger. As per usual, Dolph remains in fine form, trudging along as one of the game's most consistently solid rappers. In fact, who else not from Griselda is dropping off such high-quality gangsta rap on a consistent basis?

On "Tric Or Treat," Dolph absolutely bodies it, spitting bars that only he and his gravelly baritone can pull off. "I remember 2011 major labels came at me and they tried to give me two mill," he raps. "I gave them a handshake, looked em' in the eye and said 'nah, but I'll talk to you in two years.'" And would you look at him now. 

Quotable Lyrics

I remember 2011 major labels came at me
And they tried to give me two mill
I gave them a handshake, looked em' in the eye
And said 'nah, but I'll talk to you in two years

Young Dolph
Young Dolph halloween
