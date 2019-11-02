On Wednesday, 21 Savage announced that he would be dropping a new song on Halloween. All rejoiced to find out the artist who makes the most haunting trap music would be offering a treat in time for the spooky holiday. Savage did not disappoint with "Immortal". On the track, he spits menacing bars for four straight minutes over an eerie instrumental. He sounds hungrier than ever and it made everyone hungrier for more from the Atlanta star.

It hasn't been too long since Savage's last full-length release. His second studio album, I Am > I Was, arrived at the tail-end of 2018. However, he showed so much growth on that project that fans are eager to see where his next one will take him. The anticipation is also likely fuelled by Savage remaining relatively low-key during his musical hiatuses.

This anticipation led to "Immortal" shooting to #3 on the Apple Music chart. Savage took notice of the track's quick success and thanked his fans on Instagram for helping him reach this achievement. He shared a screenshot of the chart rankings and wrote in the caption, "Slaughter gang ain’t playing i love y’all #4L. I might drop my first single cuz y’all seem ready." Turns out "Immortal" was just an appetizer. Considering how hard he went on there, we're definitely ready for the main course.