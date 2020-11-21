Despite an incredibly short career, King Von has evidently made an impact on a lot of lives. The rapper's family recently issued a statement explaining their plans to move forward with the rollout for Welcome To O Block as well as other ventures he had planned before his untimely passing.

21 Savage was among the many rappers to share their condolences on the timeline, writing, "kick your feet back king I got kayla 4L." He wasn't lying when he said that. Savage bought King Von's sister Kayla a Range Rover which she revealed to the timeline. The thoughtful gesture was evidently misconstrued by many afterward.

21 took to Twitter where he killed off the rumors. "I never speak on stuff like this because I don't do it for the internet but y'all being disrespectful," the rapper said in response to the chatter. He revealed that he actually knew Kayla before she knew Von because she was talking to her brother.

"Von was already planning on purchasing the gift for her birthday and due to his untimely passing, he wasn't able to finish so all i did was finish was he started because I told kayla when he passed I had her 4L and I meant it," Savage wrote.

"All the immature comments and speculations surrounding this are very insensitive pleas keep them to yourself. Respect to his family, his children, O'Block, OTF, and anybody else I left out," he concluded.

Last week, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin paid tribute to King Von during their performance on Jimmy Fallon.

