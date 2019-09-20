When he attended Rihanna's Diamond Ball a few weeks ago, 21 Savage was dressed to the nines. He rocked a dapper suit with all the right accessories, shining hard on the red carpet. A number of other stars were also present at the gathering, putting on their best gowns and suits for the event. RiRi has been keeping herself busy, throwing another bash during New York Fashion Week for her inclusive Savage X Fenty lingerie line. The show pulled rave reviews and it's currently live to stream on Amazon. 21 Savage was in the crowd and he did his part in promoting the online release of the show, plugging it on his socials with a joint selfie with the pop star.

This morning, Rihanna found herself in the headlines because of the Amazon news, as well as some controversy after her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown slid into her comments box yet again with some flirtatious remarks. With the amount of press circulating around the release of her new lingerie collection, Rih didn't exactly need the extra promotion from 21 Savage but it's not a bad thing at all. The two posted up for a quick selfie (which admittedly looks a little uncomfortable). Savage is dressed down in a plain white t-shirt and black jeans while Rihanna, who stands next to him, is in an extravagant gown. Their facial expressions are both a little awkward but all in all, they look happy to be in each other's presence.

Take a look at the shot below and be sure to check out Savage X Fenty on Amazon.