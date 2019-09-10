Rihanna is set to dominate New York Fashion Week with her Savage x Fenty lingerie as the singer will be debuting her latest collection on September 20th. As we previously posted, the anticipated event will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video for fans to watch all over the world in 200 territories and countries globally.

"The star-studded evening is set to be a radical departure from tradition, a one-of-a-kind event blending music, fashion and culture,” a press release from Amazon Studios reads. “With exciting surprises around every corner, including performances from some of the hottest acts in music, the show debuts Savage X Fenty’s bold and fearless Fall/Winter 2019 collection.”



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Now that the event is just 10 days away, Rihanna has come through to announce some of the "hottest acts" and it includes Big Sean, The Migos, DJ Khaled, Halsey, A$AP Ferg, Tierra Whack, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Bella and Gigi Hadid plus so many more.

“I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage X Fenty Show this year! We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers," Rihanna said of the show.

Peep the trailer below and jump on your Amazon free trial now to get ready for the show.