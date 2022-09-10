It's been over three and a half years since 21 Savage was infamously arrested in 2019 after being pulled over in traffic by law enforcement, but the 29-year-old is still fighting to clear his name. Months have passed since we've heard any updates on the case (earlier this summer, the "Bank Account" hitmaker revealed how Meek Mill and JAY-Z helped free him from ICE custody), but new documents obtained by TMZ reveal that 21 is hoping to have the evidence against him suppressed.

The Atlanta-based artist and his attorneys allege that officers had no right to stop him in the first place as he wasn't doing anything wrong, declaring the rapper's traffic stop as "unlawful" in their filings.

21 Savage in 2019 -- Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Officers have claimed that Savage threw both codeine and his keys out of the car when he was being pulled over. At the same time, they found a firearm in his vehicle, to which the London-born star responded, "there was no illegality for the weapon to be in the car."

Despite the Savage Mode hitmaker's arguments, he was still charged with drug and gun possession and continues to face deportation back to his birthplace in the UK.

Because of the charges laid against him, 21 Savage has been rendered unable to leave the country, making it far more difficult than usual to tour and perform overseas.

Luckily, he's been able to hit up several festivals in recent months, taking the stage at both Rolling Loud and Breakaway, and not to mention the impressive roster of collaborations he's dropped off lately with artists like DJ Khaled, Madmarcc, Calvin Harris, YG, Tyga, BIA, Drake, Pharrell, and Tyler, The Creator, just to name a few.

