There have been several standout takeaways from 21 Savage's interview with Math Hoffa and Co. We've reported moments in the lengthy feature where 21 discusses NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk's ongoing beef and whether or not he believes he could help end the drama, and we've also covered the Atlanta-based rapper's thoughts on Young Thug, Gunna, and their alleged YSL associates being hit with RICO charges.

Another moment that captured attention was when 21 Savage spoke about being arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) back in 2019. It was then that many learned Savage was actually born in London and wasn't a U.S. citizen.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

The rapper was reportedly jailed in a detention center for a week before he was allowed to be released on bond. At the time, ICE officials attempted to paint Savage as a criminal who was evading the proper chain of command to stay in the States, but the rapper's attorneys quickly clapped back, stating that they had been trying to renew his Visa for years and the government was well aware of his status.

In his interview with Math Hoffa, 21 Savage revealed that Meek Mill and Jay-Z were influential in helping him in his release from custody.

“They detained me ’cause they said I had felony conviction, but the felony conviction got dismissed,” said Savage of his 2014 case. “And I called Meek while I was in jail and told Meek, ‘Bro, I just got locked up.’ He called Jay-Z, and Jay-Z put a lawyer on my case." He added, "[Jay-Z] ain’t just doing that sh*t for anybody."

He appreciated the gesture, especially because he's not a Roc Nation artist or affiliated with the Rap mogul's brand. Check out the clip of the interview below where 21 also spoke about the three things Jay-Z told him he spends the most of his money on: a chef, a doctor, and a lawyer.