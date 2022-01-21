mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2 Chainz Delivers Catchy Single "Pop Music" Ft. Moneybagg Yo & BeatKing

Erika Marie
January 21, 2022 01:33
168 Views
10
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Pop Music
2 Chainz Feat. MoneyBagg Yo & BeatKing
Produced by BeatKing

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

For those hoping for another twerk anthem, this trio has answered your call. The track will be featured on 2 Chainz's album "Dope Don't Sell Itself."


It's all about the South in the visual to 2 Chainz's latest single. The Atlanta rapper has always paid homage to the sound and scene that he grew up admiring and listening to, and in the music video to "Pop Music," 2 Chainz takes things back to the 1990s. "Pop Music" hosts features from Houston's BeatKing and Memphis hitmaker Moneybagg Yo, and it's clear that this trio has cooked up a catchy track that is expected to take over social media.

"Pop Music" is said to be included on 2 Chainz's next album,Dope Don't Sell Itself, which is slated for release on February 4. It was just yesterday (January 20), when Tity Boy gave fans a sneak peek into the music video for a collaboration with Lil Baby that should arrive soon. 

"I think it’s dope when ya know you poppin and still be humble ! Thank ya WHAM!! Video fina be crazy," he wrote in the caption. Check out the photos below and stream 2 Chainz's "Pop Music" featuring Moneybagg Yo and BeatKing.


Quotable Lyrics

She told her friend, "Friend, record me while I pop my sh*t"
Friend said, "Okay, friend, make that monÐµy, b*tch"
Lashes, nose and wig done, all of that and been somÐµ
Diamond watch, diamond choker, diamond by her eardrums

2 Chainz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  168
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
2 Chainz MoneyBagg Yo BeatKing Dope Don't Sell Itself
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 2 Chainz Delivers Catchy Single "Pop Music" Ft. Moneybagg Yo & BeatKing
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject