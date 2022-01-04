This year is shaping up to be something special -- at least for music. The world is still struggling to get this pandemic under control but in the music industry, it looks like artists have gotten back into their grooves. Kicking off this year with a bang, Gunna and The Weeknd respectively announced new albums, which will both be out at the end of this week. Later this month, a hip-hop veteran will be adding his name to the list of artists dropping new music in January, with 2 Chainz announcing that his next studio album will drop this month.

"Hey you how you been!? It's been a minute I know, but im back with something new and exotic," said the College Park, Georgia-based rapper on Instagram. "You know I ain’t been around this long with out being a thinker and a constant student & teacher of the game my album 'DOPE DONT SELL ITSELF' drops this month and single drops this week."



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Two-tone Toni went all of 2021 without releasing a full-length project, which is unlike the rapper. Instead, he dropped the anniversary edition of his mixtape T.R.U. REALigion. Toni also teased that his new album could be his last trap album, tweeting that in July 2021.

Stay tuned for 2 Chainz's new single this week, and his album this month. Who's excited?



