Dope Don't Sell Itself
- Music2 Chainz Announces Collaboration With Justin Bieber2 Chainz says he's got a collaboration with Justin Bieber on the way.By Cole Blake
- Music Videos2 Chainz & Lil Baby Turn Up In Warehouse For "Kingpen Ghostwriter" Visual2 Chainz releases the second music video for his "Dope Don't Sell Itself" album.By Thomas Galindo
- Reviews2 Chainz's "Dope Don't Sell Itself" ReviewA decade removed from his commercial peak and mesmerizing breakout run at the top of the 2010s, 2 Chainz has delivered a record that encapsulates his insatiable hunger while also showcasing how much he has grown as an artist. By Joshua Robinson
- MusicN.O.R.E. Calls 2 Chainz's New Album A Classic"Dope Don't Sell Itself" contains some of 2 Chainz's best material in years.By Thomas Galindo
- News2 Chainz & Lil Baby Pop Off On High Octane Track "Kingpen Ghostwriter"Lil Baby's feature streak continues on 2 Chainz's "Kingpen Ghostwriter."By Alexander Cole
- News2 Chainz & Roddy Ricch Are "Outstanding"2 Chainz's new project also includes features from Moneybagg Yo, Beatking, Lil Baby, and more.By Hayley Hynes
- Music2 Chainz Reveals "Dope Don't Sell Itself" Tracklist2 Chainz' newest project offers 12 tracks with a variety of noteworthy appearances.By Taiyo Coates
- Music2 Chainz Announces "Dope Don't Sell Itself" Release Date2 Chainz's new album arrives early next month.By Alex Zidel
- News2 Chainz Delivers Catchy Single "Pop Music" Ft. Moneybagg Yo & BeatKingFor those hoping for another twerk anthem, this trio has answered your call. The track will be featured on 2 Chainz's album "Dope Don't Sell Itself."By Erika Marie
- News2 Chainz Taps 42 Dugg For "Million Dollars Worth Of Game"2 Chainz recently announced that his next album, "Dope Don't Sell Itself," will arrive this month.By Erika Marie
- Music2 Chainz Announces New Album "Dope Don't Sell Itself"2 Chainz is releasing his new album "Dope Don't Sell Itself" this month.By Alex Zidel
- Music2 Chainz Announces New Album Title: "Dope Don't Sell Itself"At the conclusion of his HARD Summer Music Festival set, 2 Chainz revealed the title for his next studio album.By Joshua Robinson