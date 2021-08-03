As more and more music festivals continue to drop DaBaby from their line-ups, there is still plenty of noncontroversial news coming out of the festival circuit as well. From news about Miley Cyrus fans getting trapped in the rage during Playboi Carti's Lollapalooza set to Ari Lennox bringing out J. Cole for a surprise appearance at the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, there have already been a lot of wild festival moments this summer.

Now, it appears that 2 Chainz recently dropped a major bombshell while performing at the HARD Summer Music Festival in San Bernardino, California. Future, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Kaytranada, and A-Trak also made appearances at the festival, but 2 Chainz made his HARD Festival performance an unforgettable one by announcing the title for his forthcoming seventh studio album.

After closing his set with a spirited performance of "Birthday Song," the Atlanta veteran confirmed that he had a new album on the way, and then he proceeded to reveal the title for his follow-up to 2020's So Help Me God!

While he didn't let HARD Summer Music Festival attendees know when they can expect it, he did announce that the album will be titled Dop Don't Sell Itself. With recent claims that he would only be making one more trap album, this captivating new title sounds fitting for what could possibly be 2 Chainz' trap magnum opus.

Are you looking forward to learning more about Dope Don't Sell Itself?