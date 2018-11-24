Z Money & Ohgeesy Run Off With The Profits On "Givenchy" Remix

Z Money's "Givenchy" record first made waves as a primary inclusion on his Chiraq Mogul project released in August through Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo imprint. The project included contributions from a host of characters not readily associated with him by name.

As the rare Chicago rapper to derive inspiration from outside sources, Z Money has earned himself a reputation as an artist capable of adapting to different styles. Nevertheless, it is up to Shoreline Mafia's Ohgeesy to gain his footing on the "Givenchy" remix, and doing so, he proves himself equally adept.

Upon closer inspection, Z Money and Ohgeesy have tons in common, and a few "traits" which set them apart. Ohgeesy for one, made a name for himself running with a graffiti crew, which eventually grew to become a musical entity. Z Money's come up never saw him join hands in a group initiative. Everything he's managed to date, including his reincarnation, he did by himself.

Check out the "Givenchy' remix

Quotable Lyrics:

I recall a hollow, make you spit up that lil pin you swallowed

By edge of tomorrow, sip some syrup 'cause I'm really bored

Fuckin' up these stores, don't do chores (yeah), play fast when record.



