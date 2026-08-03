LOSING TIME - Song by Stoic featuring Deante' Hitchcock & Nina Taylor

With producer Stoic looking to drop his new album, PAELLA!, the artist has just come through with a new single, featuring the likes of Deante' Hitchcock and Nina Taylor. Taylor comes through with the hook on this track, and it is absolutely gorgeous. From there, Hitchcock comes through with an inspired verse. Stoic's production shines on this song, making this a scintillating merger of sounds. With the new album on the horizon, we are looking forward to hearing more. Let us know what you think of the track in the comments below.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: PAELLA!