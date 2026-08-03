KEEP UP W ME - Song by Karrahbooo featuring Zukenee

Karrahboo and Zukenee are back for another collaboration, this time on the energetic new single, "KEEP UP W ME."

Learn from my mistakes, I don't need pity, boo I'm with True and Nenee and we ridin' through the city I'm not into drama, but you still could get up with me (Uh, huh) I just hit up fleet to put some Santi on my Dickies (Uh, uh)

Karrahbooo has continued to grind as of late. Although her relationship with Lil Yachty fell through, the artist has continued to do it on her own. Overall, this has led to some interesting creative choices. Moreover, it has given the artist more freedom for collaborations. One of her frequent collaborators is underground artist Zukenee. With a few viral moments under his belt, Zukenee continues to be a fan favorite. Their latest song, "KEEP UP W ME" is an energetic track, and one with the production to match. Both artists are showcasing their personalities here, and it leads to a solid single.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!