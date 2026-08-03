KEEP UP W ME - Song by Karrahbooo featuring Zukenee

Karrahbooo has continued to grind as of late. Although her relationship with Lil Yachty fell through, the artist has continued to do it on her own. Overall, this has led to some interesting creative choices. Moreover, it has given the artist more freedom for collaborations. One of her frequent collaborators is underground artist Zukenee. With a few viral moments under his belt, Zukenee continues to be a fan favorite. Their latest song, "KEEP UP W ME" is an energetic track, and one with the production to match. Both artists are showcasing their personalities here, and it leads to a solid single.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics for KEEP UP W ME
Learn from my mistakes, I don't need pity, boo
I'm with True and Nenee and we ridin' through the city
I'm not into drama, but you still could get up with me (Uh, huh)
I just hit up fleet to put some Santi on my Dickies (Uh, uh)