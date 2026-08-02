Ten Summers - Song by SOB x RBE

SOB x RBE is a West Coast rap group that was dropping hits just a few years ago. However, they decided to break up and go on a hiatus of sorts. Thankfully, the group has decided to reunite and make a comeback. Their first single back is called "Ten Summers," and as you can imagine, it is a banger. The hook is incredibly catchy, while that undeniable West Coast bounce carries the track forward. Furthermore, the verses are extremely energetic here, which certainly helps bring the track together. It's a comeback that fans will want to peep.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Ten Summers
Yeah, I'm Prada steppin', Amiri saggin', Moncler junkie (Moncler junkie)
If you knew the consequences, wouldn't dare touch me (You wouldn't dare)
When I was sittin' in that cell, you wasn't there for me (You ain't even call me)
We put scopes up on our choppers, we ain't deer huntin'