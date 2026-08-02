Ten Summers - Song by SOB x RBE

SOB x RBE have been out of commission for a while, but on Friday, they returned with their latest single, "Ten Summers."

SOB x RBE is a West Coast rap group that was dropping hits just a few years ago. However, they decided to break up and go on a hiatus of sorts. Thankfully, the group has decided to reunite and make a comeback. Their first single back is called "Ten Summers," and as you can imagine, it is a banger. The hook is incredibly catchy, while that undeniable West Coast bounce carries the track forward. Furthermore, the verses are extremely energetic here, which certainly helps bring the track together. It's a comeback that fans will want to peep.

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