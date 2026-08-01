Heartbroken - Song by Jackboy

Jackboy unleashed all of his pain onto his new record, "Heartbroken." This is a genuinely heartbreaking track about the pressures that he has faced over the years. It is a message that many can connect to. Everyday life can feel insurmountable sometimes. There are days when you might not have the energy to carry on with your responsibilities. This snowballs after a while, and it's a feeling that can feel like the end of the world. Jackboy demonstrates this feeling in the track, as he is accompanied by gorgeous production. It's a song that makes you feel less alone in your struggles.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: I Can't Do No Wrong
Quotable Lyrics from Heartbroken
I'm going through so much when He know how hard I try
Been going through so much, it got a thug wantin' to cry
They felt this type of pressure, they'll commit suicide
They felt this type of pressure, they wouldn't wanna be alive