Heartbroken - Song by Jackboy

Jackboy is someone who has been through so much over the years, and he carries that pain on his new single, "Heartbroken."

I'm going through so much when He know how hard I try Been going through so much, it got a thug wantin' to cry They felt this type of pressure, they'll commit suicide They felt this type of pressure, they wouldn't wanna be alive

Jackboy unleashed all of his pain onto his new record, "Heartbroken." This is a genuinely heartbreaking track about the pressures that he has faced over the years. It is a message that many can connect to. Everyday life can feel insurmountable sometimes. There are days when you might not have the energy to carry on with your responsibilities. This snowballs after a while, and it's a feeling that can feel like the end of the world. Jackboy demonstrates this feeling in the track, as he is accompanied by gorgeous production. It's a song that makes you feel less alone in your struggles.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!