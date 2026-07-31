She Swear I'm Colorblind – Song by Open Mike Eagle & Kenny Segal feat. billy woods

Open Mike Eagle and Kenny Segal are dropping their collaborative album DOOMED! in just a few weeks. It's shaping up to be one of the best 2026 hip-hop albums thanks to singles like the new "She Swear I'm Colorblind" featuring billy woods. As OME and woods trade reflections on relationships and silence, Segal provides a smoky, jazzy, and enveloping backdrop with languid drums, cold brass, and occasional glistens and chimes. More warm and soothing keys eventually work their way in, making for a hazy and meditative cut. If the quality standard stays the same on DOOMED!, we're in for one of the year's most thoughtful and compelling LPs very soon.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: DOOMED! (out August 14)
Quotable Lyrics from She Swear I'm Colorblind
She used to say when we argue,
It was hard to see us as a "We,"
What I'm supposed to do if I disagree
With the s**t you think about me?