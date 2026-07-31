She Swear I'm Colorblind – Song by Open Mike Eagle & Kenny Segal feat. billy woods

"She Swear I'm Colorblind" by Open Mike Eagle and Kenny Segal featuring billy woods is the latest "DOOMED!" single.

She used to say when we argue, It was hard to see us as a "We," What I'm supposed to do if I disagree With the s**t you think about me?

Open Mike Eagle and Kenny Segal are dropping their collaborative album DOOMED! in just a few weeks. It's shaping up to be one of the best 2026 hip-hop albums thanks to singles like the new "She Swear I'm Colorblind" featuring billy woods. As OME and woods trade reflections on relationships and silence, Segal provides a smoky, jazzy, and enveloping backdrop with languid drums, cold brass, and occasional glistens and chimes. More warm and soothing keys eventually work their way in, making for a hazy and meditative cut. If the quality standard stays the same on DOOMED!, we're in for one of the year's most thoughtful and compelling LPs very soon.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.