Look Don't Touch - Song by Ray Vaughn

Ray Vaughn has been on the come up, and with his latest song "Look Don't Touch," he brings all sorts of energy.

TDE artist Ray Vaughn has already been through a lot during his young career. Overall, he is an artist with lots of potential. He can rap well, and he chooses great beats. He has a cohesive artist vision, and the fans love him for it. On Friday, the artist returned with his latest track, "Look Don't Touch." This is a song in which Ray Vaughn raps with lots of energy over up-tempo production. It's a song that is going to get you hyped up. One could even say that this is an anthem of sorts. Clearly, Vaughn has intentions to be one of the best, and it is reflected in the hunger of the music.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!