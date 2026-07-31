The Clock Don't Go Back - Album by Juicy J

BY Alexander Cole
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The Clock Don’t Go Back The Clock Don’t Go Back
Juicy J has just come through with his new spoken word album, "The Clock Don't Go Back," which has heavy jazz influence.

Juicy J is a legend in the hip-hop world, and on Friday, he revealed his latest musical evolution. He released his new album, The Clock Don't Go Back, which is a spoken word project with jazz instrumentals. Throughout the project, there are various vocal passages from singer Georgia Anne Muldrow. Overall, it's cool to see Juicy J go down this road, especially as each song contains introspective lyrics that are autobiographical in nature. It's a truly unique project, and one that you should devote some time to today.

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Genre: Spoken Word

Tracklist for The Clock Don't Go Back
  1. Decline ft. Durand Bernarr
  2. Everybody Makes Mistakes ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow
  3. Expect the Unexpected
  4. You Gonna Learn Today ft. Myles & Kamai, Georgia Anne Muldrow
  5. Beautiful Disguise
  6. Protect Your Peace
  7. The Difference ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow
  8. The Addiction
  9. 2 Sides
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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