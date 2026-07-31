The Clock Don't Go Back - Album by Juicy J

Juicy J is a legend in the hip-hop world, and on Friday, he revealed his latest musical evolution. He released his new album, The Clock Don't Go Back, which is a spoken word project with jazz instrumentals. Throughout the project, there are various vocal passages from singer Georgia Anne Muldrow. Overall, it's cool to see Juicy J go down this road, especially as each song contains introspective lyrics that are autobiographical in nature. It's a truly unique project, and one that you should devote some time to today.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Spoken Word
Tracklist for The Clock Don't Go Back
- Decline ft. Durand Bernarr
- Everybody Makes Mistakes ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow
- Expect the Unexpected
- You Gonna Learn Today ft. Myles & Kamai, Georgia Anne Muldrow
- Beautiful Disguise
- Protect Your Peace
- The Difference ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow
- The Addiction
- 2 Sides