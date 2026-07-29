Dave Portnoy Loses His Mind Over LeBron James Potentially Living In New York City

LeBron James is going to the Philadelphia 76ers this season, and there is loads of fanfare surrounding this decision. However, there is also some controversy surrounding where he might live.

There have been rumblings that he wants to live in New York City and travel to Philadelphia via helicopter. It is a bold decision, albeit one that some sports fans think is disrespectful to the city of Philadelphia.

For instance, Barstool Sports founder and infamous LeBron hater, Dave Portnoy, thinks this is absolutely outrageous.

Dave Portnoy Is Offended

"This guy is so disgusted by the city of Philadelphia that he is commuting in from Manhattan? Are you serious?" Portnoy said. "This guy hates you so much, Philadelphia, he comes in and says, 'Hey, Governor Shapiro, name a day after me, the LeBron James day in the state of Pennsylvania.' BTW, he loves your city so much, Philadelphia, that he won't even live in the city? … This is the biggest spit in the face to any city I've ever seen."

Quite frankly, Portnoy's opinion on the matter should not be much of a surprise to anyone. He has always looked for reasons to criticize LeBron, and this appears to be the most recent way to get that hate off.

For LeBron, his focus is mainly going to be on potentially winning a championship with the 76ers. That is what the fans want to see right now. LeBron has a huge opportunity in front of him, and you can't help but hope he gets to five rings.