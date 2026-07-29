Dave Portnoy Loses His Mind Over LeBron James Potentially Living In New York City

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder
May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
LeBron James is playing for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, although he might live in New York City, and Dave Portnoy is livid.

LeBron James is going to the Philadelphia 76ers this season, and there is loads of fanfare surrounding this decision. However, there is also some controversy surrounding where he might live.

There have been rumblings that he wants to live in New York City and travel to Philadelphia via helicopter. It is a bold decision, albeit one that some sports fans think is disrespectful to the city of Philadelphia.

For instance, Barstool Sports founder and infamous LeBron hater, Dave Portnoy, thinks this is absolutely outrageous.

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Dave Portnoy Is Offended

"This guy is so disgusted by the city of Philadelphia that he is commuting in from Manhattan? Are you serious?" Portnoy said. "This guy hates you so much, Philadelphia, he comes in and says, 'Hey, Governor Shapiro, name a day after me, the LeBron James day in the state of Pennsylvania.' BTW, he loves your city so much, Philadelphia, that he won't even live in the city? … This is the biggest spit in the face to any city I've ever seen."

Quite frankly, Portnoy's opinion on the matter should not be much of a surprise to anyone. He has always looked for reasons to criticize LeBron, and this appears to be the most recent way to get that hate off.

For LeBron, his focus is mainly going to be on potentially winning a championship with the 76ers. That is what the fans want to see right now. LeBron has a huge opportunity in front of him, and you can't help but hope he gets to five rings.

To do that with four teams would put him in a league of his own. We will just have to wait for the NBA season to start to see if it works.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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