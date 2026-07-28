Drake's Outrageously Lavish Lifestyle Described By Former Security Guard

Drake has a reported Net Worth of around $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At times, these figures can be inaccurate. Sometimes, they are an overestimation, while other times, they are an underestimation.

Whatever the case may be, it remains clear that Drake is one of the richest artists in the world. According to a former member of his security detail, Ryan Atkinson, he lives like it too.

In a resurfaced clip from The Wild Chaos Podcast, Atkinson spoke about his time as one of Drake's guards. It was here that he explained how Drake lived his life on Air Drake, and how his material goods were unlike anything Atkinson had ever seen.

Ryan Atkinson Talks Drake

Atkinson reveals that the Canadian megastar had upwards of four bedrooms on his plane, and they were all decked out in Louis Vuitton furniture. Furthermore, he explained how the artist always had a drink in his hand. If he didn't have a drink in his hand, there was always someone preparing one for him. Meanwhile, there were others there to provide his friends with drinks.

The security guard went on to say that he was part of Drake's detail during his tour. In cities like Memphis and Houston, it was his job to make sure the artist went places unscathed. During this time, the artist never had to get his bags checked. Furthermore, he had 12 guys with him, seven for logistics, and five for pure muscle.