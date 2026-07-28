Drake's Outrageously Lavish Lifestyle Described By Former Security Guard

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake is extraordinarily rich, and according to security guard Ryan Atkinson, the man lives a truly lavish lifestyle.

Drake has a reported Net Worth of around $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At times, these figures can be inaccurate. Sometimes, they are an overestimation, while other times, they are an underestimation.

Whatever the case may be, it remains clear that Drake is one of the richest artists in the world. According to a former member of his security detail, Ryan Atkinson, he lives like it too.

In a resurfaced clip from The Wild Chaos Podcast, Atkinson spoke about his time as one of Drake's guards. It was here that he explained how Drake lived his life on Air Drake, and how his material goods were unlike anything Atkinson had ever seen.

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Ryan Atkinson Talks Drake

Atkinson reveals that the Canadian megastar had upwards of four bedrooms on his plane, and they were all decked out in Louis Vuitton furniture. Furthermore, he explained how the artist always had a drink in his hand. If he didn't have a drink in his hand, there was always someone preparing one for him. Meanwhile, there were others there to provide his friends with drinks.

The security guard went on to say that he was part of Drake's detail during his tour. In cities like Memphis and Houston, it was his job to make sure the artist went places unscathed. During this time, the artist never had to get his bags checked. Furthermore, he had 12 guys with him, seven for logistics, and five for pure muscle.

Given everything that has been said about Drake over the years, this sounds pretty spot on. While some may see this as a nightmare as far as privacy is concerned, others might see it as the best possible life you could live.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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