Future Becomes Viral Meme Thanks To "The Odyssey's" "Siren Song"

Future is a legendary artist with iconic songs, and fans are envisioning those songs as part of Odysseus' epic journey to Ithaca.

These memes have been amassing hundreds of thousands of views online. It just goes to show that Future remains someone that fans have an emotional connection to. Furthermore, it speaks to the fact that "The Odyssey" is a universal story.

The other song that seems to be making the rounds in this scene is "Throw Away." Overall, the opening lyrics to this song are devastating to one's ego. This makes it the perfect lyric for the abstract idea of the "Siren Song."

The scene is intense, and the "Siren Song" is not actually heard. This has subsequently fired up the imaginations of fans, who have been editing the scene with some of Future's most enticing songs. For instance, the first meme uses a snippet from "Codeine Crazy."

In fact, Future's catalog is currently going viral thanks to Christopher Nolan's epic new film, The Odyssey. There is a specific scene halfway through the film in which Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, forces himself to listen to the "Siren Song." This is a song that is meant to convey intense emotions, while forcing you to swim towards it. To avoid doing so, Odysseus has himself tied to the boat.

Future has had a historic career in hip-hop, and there is no denying that he has delivered some massive songs over the years. He recently dropped off his most polarizing album yet, The Real Me. However, that doesn't change the fact that his catalog has classics.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!