Future Becomes Viral Meme Thanks To "The Odyssey's" "Siren Song"

Future has had a historic career in hip-hop, and there is no denying that he has delivered some massive songs over the years. He recently dropped off his most polarizing album yet, The Real Me. However, that doesn't change the fact that his catalog has classics.
In fact, Future's catalog is currently going viral thanks to Christopher Nolan's epic new film, The Odyssey. There is a specific scene halfway through the film in which Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, forces himself to listen to the "Siren Song." This is a song that is meant to convey intense emotions, while forcing you to swim towards it. To avoid doing so, Odysseus has himself tied to the boat.
The scene is intense, and the "Siren Song" is not actually heard. This has subsequently fired up the imaginations of fans, who have been editing the scene with some of Future's most enticing songs. For instance, the first meme uses a snippet from "Codeine Crazy."
Future Featured In "The Odyssey" Edits
The other song that seems to be making the rounds in this scene is "Throw Away." Overall, the opening lyrics to this song are devastating to one's ego. This makes it the perfect lyric for the abstract idea of the "Siren Song."
These memes have been amassing hundreds of thousands of views online. It just goes to show that Future remains someone that fans have an emotional connection to. Furthermore, it speaks to the fact that "The Odyssey" is a universal story.
Hip-hop is no stranger to being part of viral memes. Its relevance knows no bounds.