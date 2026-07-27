FTW - Song by Bally Baby

Bally Baby is an artist who has been on the rise. The Atlanta rapper is crafting dope songs in which he offers introspective lyrics and a unique flow that immediately stands out. On his latest song, "FTW," Bally Baby says "f*ck the world." He reveals that with two kids at home, he needs rap to work. His family is his motivation, and when times get tough, rap helps him through it. It is an emotional and honest record that anyone could resonate with. It isn't easy out there, but "FTW" serves as a reminder to stay focused on what matters most.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from FTW
Yeah, give me a cigarette, my nerves bad (Yeah)
Too lit for that, I ain't never sleepin' where I serve at (Uh-uh)
Ayy, how you talk that gangster shit and then go turn rat? (Tell me that)
They tried to cross me out, like damn, why I deserved that? (Huh)