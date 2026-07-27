FTW - Song by Bally Baby

Atlanta rapper Bally Baby came through with his latest track "FTW," in which he explains the motivations behind his grind.

Yeah, give me a cigarette, my nerves bad (Yeah) Too lit for that, I ain't never sleepin' where I serve at (Uh-uh) Ayy, how you talk that gangster shit and then go turn rat? (Tell me that) They tried to cross me out, like damn, why I deserved that? (Huh)

Bally Baby is an artist who has been on the rise. The Atlanta rapper is crafting dope songs in which he offers introspective lyrics and a unique flow that immediately stands out. On his latest song, "FTW," Bally Baby says "f*ck the world." He reveals that with two kids at home, he needs rap to work. His family is his motivation, and when times get tough, rap helps him through it. It is an emotional and honest record that anyone could resonate with. It isn't easy out there, but "FTW" serves as a reminder to stay focused on what matters most.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!