Been On – Song by L5 & Playboi Carti

L5 just dropped his new EP RRRIXHASF, and it has a couple of features from Opium that add to the fiery and rambunctious vibe of the whole nine-track project. Homixide Gang shows up, but Playboi Carti pulls the most attention on the song "Been On." It's a buzzy, fuzzy, fast-paced, and overpowering rage cut that sees Carti tap back into his lower register for a cavernous and haunting feature. L5, a rising MC out of Atlanta, somehow manages to outshine him on this cut thanks to a much more commanding vocal delivery and a more consistent verse. It's an abrasive and dizzying collaboration, which is exactly what fans of this style love.
Release Date: July 25, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: RRRIXHASF THE EP
Quotable Lyrics from Been On
This .223, that 5.56, that problem solver,
All a n***a know, s**t Homixide, you'll play, you die, don't meet no doctors,
I'm OD geeked off dead opps, I smoke this s**t like rasta,
Uh, mob truck slide, we hide it,
I smoke Terp, this not Biscotti