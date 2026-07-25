Been On – Song by L5 & Playboi Carti

"Been On" by L5 and Playboi Carti is another dark and overpowering rage banger from two of Atlanta's most fiery MCs.

L5 just dropped his new EP RRRIXHASF, and it has a couple of features from Opium that add to the fiery and rambunctious vibe of the whole nine-track project. Homixide Gang shows up, but Playboi Carti pulls the most attention on the song "Been On." It's a buzzy, fuzzy, fast-paced, and overpowering rage cut that sees Carti tap back into his lower register for a cavernous and haunting feature. L5, a rising MC out of Atlanta, somehow manages to outshine him on this cut thanks to a much more commanding vocal delivery and a more consistent verse. It's an abrasive and dizzying collaboration, which is exactly what fans of this style love.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.