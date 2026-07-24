The Thread - Album by WILLOW

BY Alexander Cole
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The Thread The Thread
WILLOW has gone through a plethora of artistic evolutions over the years, and "The Thread" is another example of that.

WILLOW's music career has gone through some staggering twists and turns over the years, and we mean that in the best way possible. Overall, WILLOW is not afraid to take risks and try new things. Every project feels different than the last. With The Thread, the artist takes us on a new artistic journey spanning across various genres. We get some R&B influence in here as well as some folk and Indie. There are even elements of math rock, which may throw you off at times. Whatever the case, it is cool to see WILLOW evolving and doing what artists should always do: try new things.

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Genre: R&B, Math Rock, Folk, Indie

Tracklist for The Thread
  1. She's My Religion
  2. The Thread
  3. Unconditional
  4. Talk On The Hill
  5. Hell To Pay
  6. Shrink To Fantasy
  7. Crush On Eternity
  8. Tall Baby
  9. The Present Moment
  10. Bone Collector
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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