The Thread - Album by WILLOW

WILLOW's music career has gone through some staggering twists and turns over the years, and we mean that in the best way possible. Overall, WILLOW is not afraid to take risks and try new things. Every project feels different than the last. With The Thread, the artist takes us on a new artistic journey spanning across various genres. We get some R&B influence in here as well as some folk and Indie. There are even elements of math rock, which may throw you off at times. Whatever the case, it is cool to see WILLOW evolving and doing what artists should always do: try new things.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: R&B, Math Rock, Folk, Indie
Tracklist for The Thread
- She's My Religion
- The Thread
- Unconditional
- Talk On The Hill
- Hell To Pay
- Shrink To Fantasy
- Crush On Eternity
- Tall Baby
- The Present Moment
- Bone Collector