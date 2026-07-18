Invite Only – Song by Aitch & GRM Daily

Aitch joined GRM Daily for his "Invite Only" freestyle, tackling an eerie and frenetic grime instrumental with dexterous ease.

Aitch continually proves himself to be one of the most skilled lyricists out of Manchester, an accolade he joined GRM Daily to prove via his new "Invite Only" freestyle. The YouTube series hosts a lot of amazing U.K. rappers, and Aitch came through to deliver a sick performance. His flows lock in easily to an atmospheric and frenetic grime beat with plenty of clever punchlines and evocative bars throughout. The flow switches are seamless and smooth, and it feels like he could go on for four more minutes on the mic. Hopefully GRM Daily and Aitch have more heat on the way.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.