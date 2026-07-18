Invite Only – Song by Aitch & GRM Daily

Aitch continually proves himself to be one of the most skilled lyricists out of Manchester, an accolade he joined GRM Daily to prove via his new "Invite Only" freestyle. The YouTube series hosts a lot of amazing U.K. rappers, and Aitch came through to deliver a sick performance. His flows lock in easily to an atmospheric and frenetic grime beat with plenty of clever punchlines and evocative bars throughout. The flow switches are seamless and smooth, and it feels like he could go on for four more minutes on the mic. Hopefully GRM Daily and Aitch have more heat on the way.
Release Date: July 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Invite Only
Money calling, go answer it,
'Nuff cheese and bread, I got sandwiches,
My girl want her next girl involved,
Just told her I'll ask her, Anchorage