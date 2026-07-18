Invite Only – Song by Aitch & GRM Daily

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Invite Only Aitch GRM Daily Invite Only Aitch GRM Daily
Aitch joined GRM Daily for his "Invite Only" freestyle, tackling an eerie and frenetic grime instrumental with dexterous ease.

Aitch continually proves himself to be one of the most skilled lyricists out of Manchester, an accolade he joined GRM Daily to prove via his new "Invite Only" freestyle. The YouTube series hosts a lot of amazing U.K. rappers, and Aitch came through to deliver a sick performance. His flows lock in easily to an atmospheric and frenetic grime beat with plenty of clever punchlines and evocative bars throughout. The flow switches are seamless and smooth, and it feels like he could go on for four more minutes on the mic. Hopefully GRM Daily and Aitch have more heat on the way.

Release Date: July 16, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Invite Only

Money calling, go answer it,
'Nuff cheese and bread, I got sandwiches,
My girl want her next girl involved,
Just told her I'll ask her, Anchorage

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video
Aitch News Aitch Reps Manchester In "1989"
Comments 0